UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP giving tickets to 'criminals, rapists' in UP polls, says Cong leader Dinesh Gundu Rao

As the assembly elections are coming close, political parties are doing their best to win the polls, many politicians are protecting their parties while many are putting allegations on each other and the quitting of leaders from their former parties is going simultaneously.

And on the same note, Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that the BJP is giving election tickets to "criminals, rapists and molesters "in Uttar Pradesh, and also claimed that the Congress Party is fielding the mother of the Unnao rape victim.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

