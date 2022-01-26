UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP has finalized candidates for the remaining seats in Uttar Pradesh polls

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalized the names of party candidates for all the remaining seats of Uttar Pradesh. And the names of finalized candidates are announced to be soon. So far the BJP has announced the names of 204 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls.



Yesterday, Congress leader RPN Singh resigned from the party and joined BJP around 3 pm today. In his resignation letter, he said, 'I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership to the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation's people and the party.'

After his joining he took his Twitter and shared this news he said, 'I am Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, of BJP. This is a new beginning for me Amit Shah ji's visionary of National President Shri JP Nadda ji and Honorable Home Minister Shri I look forward to my contribution in nation-building under leadership and guidance.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.