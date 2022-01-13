UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP holds the 14 hour long meeting, ahead of UP polls

BJP held the 14 hours-long meeting with the alliance to finalise candidates for a large number of seats, including in those going to the polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14. This meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before this, the BJP also held a meeting after the former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, left the party. On Wednesday, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee was held in the National Capital which lasted for 10 hours. The motive of this meeting was to discuss the election strategy and also to discuss the name of candidates. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted this meeting in order to review the sector-wise, six areas and took feedback from all the leaders in charge of regions about the elections polls. Along with UP CM Yogi, deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh apart from other senior leaders was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.