UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP MLA quits the party, says "Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader"

BJP MLA Mukesh Verma, from Shikohabad (Firozabad), resigns from his post. After Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation, his supporters from the party are also leaving the party. MLA Mukesh Verma while interacting with media said, "Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and join Samajwadi Party on Tuesday afternoon. He was the main leader for UP assembly polls as he was having huge OBC voters besides him. Maurya while quitting also said that 15 other MLA's could do the same to BJP. And now his supporter also Mukesh Verma also left the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



