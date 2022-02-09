UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP supporters were assaulted and cow-dung was thrown on them while campaigning

The police on Wednesday said, supporters of BJP MLA Sahendra Ramala were allegedly assaulted and cow dung was thrown at them during a poll campaign in the Chhaprauli area of Baghpat district, ahead of assembly elections in western Uttar Pradesh.

The police have detained three persons in the case said, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Neeraj Singh Judaun. “The police took note of videos that surfaced on social media and showed supporters of sitting MLA Sahendra Ramala. On the basis of the videos, three people were rounded up and taken into custody and proceedings were underway to ascertain their identities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.