UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP vice president Pankaj Singh tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolated himself

UP BJP vice president Pankaj Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, he shared this news through his Twitter handle, he wrote "I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Also, I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested."

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms.



Also, I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. pic.twitter.com/bxlYWItH5x — Pankaj Singh (@PankajSinghBJP) January 16, 2022

The leader has now self-isolated himself at home. Pankaj is the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh is Bharatiya Janta Party's General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj has been active in politics since 2002 and is the present MLA of Noida.

Meanwhile, voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. And the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.