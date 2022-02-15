UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP was doing rallies on government's money including PWD: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing the election program in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh today SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attack BJP and said "Samajwadi Party and its alliances are way ahead of the BJP in both phases of polls... So far BJP was doing rallies on government's money including PWD, it has now come to notice that people are being called from outside to attend their rallies."

In the same speech, he said "BJP's conspiracy is to end reservation and make everything private. The government is selling airports, airplanes have also been sent, trains are running, that too is ready to be sold. Ships are being sold, ports are being sold. When everything is sold than how will the job get employment?"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.