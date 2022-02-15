UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's conspiracy is to end reservation and make everything private: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing the election program in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh today SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attack BJP and said "BJP's conspiracy is to end reservation and make everything private. The government is selling airports, airplanes have also been sent, trains are running, that too is ready to be sold. Ships are being sold, ports are being sold. When everything is sold than how will the job get employment?"

Talking about the new system in UP, Akhilesh Yadav said his party will establish the new system after being voted in power "Big industrialists ran away from India with bank money, where did they belong? Now another industrialist has run away with money from banks, where is he? The SP has decided that the outsourcing system will be abolished" he said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.