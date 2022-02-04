UP Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi files his nomination from Gorakhpur today

UP CM Adityanath filed a nomination from Gorakhpur East. He was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah. The UP chief minister is going to contest the elections from Gorakhpur this time instead of Ayodhya, following Kesav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district, Sapna Kashyap from Charthawal, Mriganka Singh from Kairana, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, and so on.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

