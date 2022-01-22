UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Congress is open for a post-poll alliance with any party except BJP in Uttar Pradesh' : Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi Yesterday.



On being asked about the party alliance in UP polls, Priyanka said "If the situation arises, we will be open to that [alliance] but we would ensure that our commitment towards women and youth are brought into being."

Now during her recent interview, Priyanka Gandhi said, 'Congress is open for a post-poll alliance with any party except BJP in Uttar Pradesh.'

"The door is completely closed for BJP but open for other parties" she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



