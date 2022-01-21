UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Mehraj Jahan seen crying after being denied a ticket from the Muzaffarnagar district

Congress leader Mehraj Jahan said she will self-immolate herself after being denied a ticket from the Muzaffarnagar district for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. She also referred to the decision of the party as "injustice" despite working for the party for many years.

After Arshad Rana, Jahan was also seen crying profusely in front of the camera. While speaking to the media she said, "I have been holding the Congress flag for years but today I feel cheated. As per the 40 percent formula, the party should have cleared at least two female candidates for the six seats in the district. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' but the Congress party does not care about daughters. If I don't get justice, I will commit suicide."

"The reason behind my tears is that it has been 12 to 13 years in Congress, previously also I was supposed to get a ticket but due to alliance with Lok Dal it got cancelled, it's okay no problem. Now Priyanka Gandhi came with the campaign- Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu', people like me have been working on ground level, we are the experienced leaders, we raised Congress' flag, we spent for the party, efforts are ours, we keep the party alive now when it came to the election they gave the ticket to someone else, is this not injustice? Priyanka Gandhi claims that she is here to empower women but the ground reality is something else only," said the Congress leader.