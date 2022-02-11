UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases big names of star campaigners for 5th phase UP polls

Congress released the names of star campaigners for the 5th phase of UP polls. According to reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, & Charanjit Singh Channi are going to campaign for UP's fifth polls as the star campaigners.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.



