UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases list of 41 candidates for UP polls

Congress released a list of 41 candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The list includes names like Sukhwinder Kaur, Dr. Yasmeen Rana, Salma Agha Ansari, Kalpana Singh, Mithlesh.

However, the BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday announced an alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. While the details about how many seats each party will contest will be announced later, said the leaders.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.