UP Assembly Elections 2022: Double engine government is building a mega leather park in Kanpur: Modi

Talking about his double-engine government Modi in Kanpur rally said, "Double engine government is building a mega leather park in Kanpur. Those who were in the earlier governments had also ruined the paper industry of Jalaun by giving priority to foreign imports. But Yogi ji's government took steps to give global recognition to the paper industry as well as the peas of Jalaun."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.