UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Elections must be fought on development issues" : Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her recent interview stated that elections should be fought on development issues, "Elections must be fought on development issues; Congress in UP has refused to engage in negative discourse" she said.

She also pointed out BJP and said "BJP govt's hostile approach towards protesting farmers will be the key factor in determining poll outcome in UP's western belt."

"Polarisation suits both BJP, SP as it consolidates their vote bases" she added.

She also said that BJP is the biggest beneficiary of polarisation, and this needs to be stopped, "To stop BJP from being the biggest beneficiary of polarisation, people need to be given the choice of another kind of politics" the leader said.

She also commented on BJP's decision to field Yogi from Gorakhpur "Looks to me that BJP leadership is attempting to cut him to size" Gandhi said.

Talking about women votes she said, 'Women should vote as a separate political entity; it's time they assert their rights, demand fair space in the political arena.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.