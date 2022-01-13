UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Even if dozens of cases registered against me, my morale will not be weakened" : Swami Prasad Maurya



Yesterday, a warrant for Maurya's arrest has been put out in Sultanpur just a day after his resignation. It's been two days since Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Maruya was asked to appear before the court but he did not show up, he was also summoned by the court on January 24 in a case of inciting religious hatred.

It is an old case, which was filed on his statements when it was in Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), "Goddess Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by the upper caste-dominated system to mislead and enslave Dalits and backward castes," Maurya had said at some event, in 2016. After which warrant for his arrest was put on hold by the Allahabad High Court in 2016.

Speaking on the same, today Maruya said these warrants won't weaken his moral, he said "A non-bailable warrant has been issued against me in an 8 yr old case. It's just 2nd day of my resignation(as UP min). Even if dozens of cases registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.