UP Assembly Elections 2022: Farmers of Bundelkhand region have been demanding inter-linking of Ken-Betwa rivers: Modi

Taking a dig over farmers, Modi in Fatehpur rally said, "For years, the farmers of Bundelkhand region have been demanding inter-linking of Ken-Betwa rivers. We are trying to complete this project."

He also said, "I took blessings of sanitation workers by washing their feet and honoring them for their contributions during Prayagraj Kumbh. Later, at the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, I met the construction workers who worked on the project."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.