UP Assembly Elections 2022: FIR against Congress leader for a door-to-door campaign

UP police have registered the case against Congress leader Rizwan Qureshi after the roadshow-like rally seen in the campaign. Qureshi, who is Congress' candidate from Moradabad, held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency along with Priyanka Gandhi, but his door-to-door campaign more looked like a roadshow. Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Bhadoria told media that "Congress candidate Rizwan had taken permission for a door-to-door campaign but it was seen that a roadshow-like situation had emerged with people atop of the car with him. As per Sector Magistrate's complaint, a case has been registered."

After which the Congress leader asked why the FIR has not been registered against BJP during their campaigning in the state, "Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma held a door-to-door meeting a few days ago. In Meerut, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held door-to-door campaigns, why no FIR against them? Not our fault if people welcome us with unconditional love during the door-to-door campaigns. BJP is scared, which is why this politics is happening," he stated.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.