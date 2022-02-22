UP Assembly Elections 2022: Goddess Laxmi doesn't visit one's house on 'Cycle', or 'Elephant': Rajnath Singh

Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Gorakhpur rally said, "Goddess Laxmi doesn't visit one's house on 'Cycle', or 'Elephant'. Nor does she show up waving her 'Hand'. She only comes on 'Lotus'. Isn't that true?... Yearly Rs 6000 for the poor, free ration, pucca houses to several people have been given."

Earlier, today Rajnath Singh at a rally in Ballia UP said, "We do politics not just for forming governments but we do politics for building society and the country that's why we are not reluctant in taking tough decisions."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



