UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I come from a poor family just like you" says Modi in UP's Sitapur rally

Giving his life example Modi in the Sitapur rally on Wednesday said, "I come from a poor family just like you. I did not listen to the speeches of poverty, I have come from poverty. What is the life of the poor, I have reached among you by going through this."

Talking on his double-engine government Modi said, "The government of double engine is working to empower the poor, to make UP an Uttam Pradesh with double power. It was the dream of poor, backward, Dalit brothers and sisters that they too should have their own house. The BJP government has built 34 lakh houses in UP and given them to the poor in 5 years."

"By constructing toilets of more than 2 crores in UP, the BJP government removed the huge problem of their lives" he added.

"Mothers and daughters of poor houses used to go in open for defecation. After seven decades of independence, my poor mother used to wait for darkness. This is the pain of my poor mother, the pain of poor families, I have come from poverty, only her son can know" he said in Sitapur.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

