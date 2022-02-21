UP Assembly Elections 2022: I saw a BJP MP meeting one such industrialist who is looting banks: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Raebareli talking to the media, slammed BJP and said "The industrialists who eloped after looting banks are also linked with someone, the whole country knows. I saw a BJP MP meeting one such industrialist with such gratitude, it felt as if he was touching the feet of Pakistan's PM."

Responding to SP Singh Baghel's comment on Mulayam Singh Yadav's campaign, Akhilesh Yadav said "BJP is a confused party. They have a problem if Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) comes close or goes far. BJP should thank me for not saying anything about their families, I don't utter a word, as this poll is for unemployment, inflation, etc."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.