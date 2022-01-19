UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people" : Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief addressing media on Wednesday talked on his contesting news, earlier the news were coming that Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on which he said: "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people."



The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said, "Samajwadi Pension Yojana will be resumed if SP comes to power in UP."

Under this scheme, the beneficiary will be the female head of the family. As well as boys/girls also get regular fitness tests and educational uplift.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

