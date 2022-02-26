UP Assembly Elections 2022: In double-engine govt, people are getting a double dose of ration: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the Kushinagar rally said, "Earlier electricity was also politicized. There'll be electricity on Eid & Muharram but not on Holi, Diwali. But no such discrimination today. In double-engine govt, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items."

Earlier, Adityanath in the Prayagraj rally assured his party's win and said, "After the fourth phase of polls, BJP is close to majority mark. By the end of all seven phases, we'll cross the mark of 300 seats & form our government again. The unemployment rate in UP during 2017 was around 18% and now it is less than 2%."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.