UP Assembly Elections 2022: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami cast his vote along with his son

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami cast his vote for the second phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Amroha. He also appealed to the people to cast their votes in respected constituencies. The bowler was accompanied by his son in the polling booths.

Uttar Pradesh | Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami cast his vote during the second phase of Assembly elections in Amroha



My appeal to the people is to come out and cast their votes: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami pic.twitter.com/WUrzPFmgAA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.