UP Assembly Elections 2022: It is very clear that prosperity & growth will only arrive if lotus blooms in UP: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow addressed the rally ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. During his speech he said, "Goddess Lakshmi always arrives on a lotus, have you ever seen her arriving on a cycle, sitting on an elephant, or waving her hand? It is very clear that prosperity & growth will only arrive if lotus blooms in UP."

Earlier, launching his attack on Samajwadi Party, BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said, 'Under SP's rule "Katte (pistols) bante they Katte chalte they"...but under BJP, Brahmos missile will be made...Not only 'Goli (gunshot) but Gola will also be manufactured in UP"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.