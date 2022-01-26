UP Assembly Elections 2022: Jat leaders demanded Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh to Amit Shah

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah met Jat leaders of West UP in Delhi today. As the Jat community has the biggest population in West UP, the BJP wants to attract voters with their influencing leaders.

During the meet, Jat leaders demanded Bharat Ratna, for Chaudhary Charan Singh. One of the attendees said, "We have demanded Bharat Ratna for (former PM) Chaudhary Charan Singh, reservation for Jats & proportionate representation in Central &UP Govts. The HM has responded positively,"

The meeting took place at the residence of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma he said, "We wanted to welcome (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary in our home (BJP) but he has chosen the wrong path. People of the Jat community will speak to him. Our door is always open for him,"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.