UP Assembly Elections 2022: JD(U) decides to go solo in UP polls after ignorance of BJP for alliance

After the ignorance from BJP for the alliance, the JD(U) Janata Dal, on Saturday announced a list of 26 seats from where it will contest for Uttar Pradesh. The party will field its candidates in at least 51 constituencies said the reports.

Meanwhile, the BSP chief Mayawati announced 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. "today, I'm announcing the list of 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. This time we've given the slogan 'Har Polling Booth Ko Jeetana hai, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai'. I hope party workers will work hard & will form BSP govt like of 2007" she said.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.