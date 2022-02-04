UP Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda praise Yogi's work in the state at Konch of UP's Jalaun district

BJP chief JP Nadda in Konch of UP's Jalaun district during his speech praised Modi and Yogi's efforts towards making UP safe and said "5 yrs ago our daughters were scared of stepping out of the house after 7 pm. The life of people had become difficult. Today, int'l airport is coming up here, the new saga of development is being written, projects are being done one after the other."

He also said that other political parties just come to grab votes but we fulfill the promises of people, "Other political parties say that they are going to do this, going to do that. It is just us who say that we said we would do this and we indeed did it, we are saying we will do it and we will do it" he said.

Yesterday, BJP national president JP Nadda while addressing the public rally in Sirathu hits out on Samajwadi Party and questioned "Samajwadi Party leaders are contesting elections either from jail or on bail. Will you (public) bring such people to power in Uttar Pradesh?"

"Mafia rule is the USP of Samajwadi Party & Bahujan Samaj Party. But there is 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vishwaas' under Bharatiya Janata Party. Akhilesh Yadav as CM had withdrawn cases against terrorists but court didn't allow it" he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.