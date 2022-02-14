UP Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda slams SP, says due to the party the arrival of goonda raj, mafia raj has happened

Addressing the public meeting in Kasta Lakhimpur Kheri, UP the BJP president JP Nadda said, "Mukhtar Ansari was out of jail under the SP government. Today he is inside the jail. Today he is contesting elections from the jail itself. He also has such close friendship with the candidates who have been given a ticket to the criminals"

"Azam Khan, who dissolves poison in the name of religion, is also in jail today" he added.

Slamming opposition he said, "there is that party on one side, due to which the arrival of goonda raj, mafia raj, abuse of power, fear, terror, appeasement prevails. On the other side is the BJP, which talks about maintaining law and order and ending the mafia raj."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.