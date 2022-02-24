UP Assembly Elections 2022: Law minister Kiren Rajiju slams Akhilesh Yadav for insulting Lord Budha

Law minister Kiren Rajiju on Thursday hits out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not accepting his bust at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh and accused him of insulting Lord Buddha.

Rijiju shared a video of Yadav in which he was seen not receiving the bust being given to him as a gift and apparently asking that it be kept backstage. Many BJP leaders also slammed Akhilesh Yadav for insulting Lord Budha.

The Union minister said, "I knew that Akhilesh Yadav was never serious about the sentiments of Dalits, but this open insult of Lord Buddha is an insult of India's ethos,"

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.



