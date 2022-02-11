UP Assembly Elections 2022: Leaders slams Yogi over Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala controversy

Yesterday, Yogi in a video talked about his journey and also slammed the following states Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal he said "A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal."

As soon as he made this remark on the states, the state leaders started slamming and lashing out the Yogi through their social media handles. Mr. Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat tweeted “There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India.”

While Congress leader, V.D. Satheesan also urged voters of the U.P. to vote and “choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry”.

Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians. #kerala#democracy#religiousharmony#UPElections2022 — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) February 10, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also opposed Yogi's comment and said, U.P. would be “so lucky” if it gets “Kashmir’s beauty, Bengal’s culture, and Kerala’s education”.

UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters.



UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place.



UP's wonderful: pity about its Govt.https://t.co/bn6ItSczm6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal tweeted “Stop dividing our people on the basis of region & religion simply because you have zero achievements to ask votes on.”

Gentle reminder Dear Yogi ji!!



Kerala is as much an integral part of India as is UP, as is J&K, as is TN, as is West Bengal, as is Rajasthan, as are all States.



Stop dividing our people on the basis of region & religion simply because you have zero achievements to ask votes on. pic.twitter.com/yZoaXprpKD — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 10, 2022

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah too tweeted and said that J&K had less poverty, better human development indices, less crime, and generally better standards of living than U.P.

He should be so lucky. J&K has less poverty, better human development indices, less crime & generally better standards of living than U.P. What we lack is good governance over the last 3-4 years but that is a temporary phenomenon. https://t.co/uhGKvZxUrp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 10, 2022

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Yogi and said, "If UP becomes like Kerala, which @myogiadityanath fears, then the country's best education and health facilities, social welfare, high standard of living and cordial society can be established in UP where people are killed in the name of caste and religion. There will be no murder. This is what the people of UP want."