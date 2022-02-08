UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav to hold a joint press conference at Lucknow today

In view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are going to hold a joint press conference at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow at 11.30 am. TMC has declared its full support to SP in UP elections.

Yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Lucknow to campaign for SP candidates. While addressing the people of Lucknow, she said "I want Samajwadi Party to win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. If people support him, then there is a chance of Akhilesh Ji winning in this election."

Earlier, it was reported that Akhilesh wants Mamata to do a virtual campaign for SP, he also send Emissary to Bengal. Akhilesh had sent Samajwadi Party national vice president Kiranmay Nanda to Kolkata for a meeting. Nanda said, “Mamata Banerjee is undoubtedly one of the tallest leaders today. She is a strong political force against the BJP. The way she battled back to power in Bengal is commendable. The entire country saw how she fought against the BJP and showed them the door. Therefore, we want her to campaign for us virtually for the UP elections. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and as per our initial plan, we are opting for a virtual political campaign. Tomorrow I am meeting her and everything will be finalized soon.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.