UP Assembly Elections 2022: MLA Ramvir Upadhyay quits BSP

Ramvir Upadhyay MLA of BSP quit the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

"I would like to bring to your respectful notice that I am an active member of Bahujan Samaj Party since the year 1996 (last 25 years), I always worked hard day and night in the entire state to take the party to the heights under your orders, as a result of which year In 2007, the Bahujan Samaj Party formed a government of absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh, but despite being in power, it did not win seats as expected in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, 2012 assembly elections, 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and 2017 assembly elections. No review was done by the party which was demanded by me from time to time I informed you in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that we are not getting seats as expected in this election also. Because the cadre vote is also slipping from us, but you have suspended me from the party by denying the truth told by me, which hurt the sentiments of me and my supporters because today Bahujan Samaj Party's principles and ideals have been made by Manyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb. For this reason, I resign from the membership of the Bahujan Samaj Party," Ramvir wrote in his registration letter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.