UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi lauds Yogi's work in UP at Kanpur rally

Praising Yogi for his work in Uttar Pradesh Modi said "After Yogi's government the work in UP has been done"

" I am happy that the money we sent from Delhi was utilized and 34 lakh houses were given to the poor" he added.

Talking about Yogi's work in UP he said "The fear created by the strictness of Yogi ji's government among the miscreants, goons, rioters, rioters is very useful in raising the spirits of our sisters and daughters."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



