UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi's big-time slam on oppositions at Kanpur rally

Taking a jibe at opposition, Modi in Kanpur UP said "The people of UP defeated them in 2014, defeated them in 2017 and defeated them once again in 2019 and now even in 2022, the ghastly familyists will lose again."

Assuring about his party's victory the PM said "This time Holi with colors will be celebrated 10 days in advance in Uttar Pradesh. When the election results will come on March 10 itself, Holi with colors will start with pomp."

Slamming oppositions for changing alliance Modi said "Every time these people bring a new partner in the election. Try to walk on the shoulders of a new partner. They throw out the companions they bring in every election. Those who change their friends, will they support Uttar Pradesh?"

Taking a dig on SP he said "The earlier governments did not do justice to the capacity of UP. They looted UP, looted day and night, and handed over the people here to criminals-rioters-mafia."

Talking about his party work in UP in the past year he said "Today crores of citizens of UP are getting the double benefit of free ration. This is the reason that after 100 years in such a big crisis, even in such a big epidemic of the world, the stove of the poor has been burning."