UP Assembly Elections 2022: Nahid Hasan's sister files nomination from kairana as an Independent candidate

Iqra Hassan sister of SP leader Nahid Hasan filed her nominations from kairana as an Independent candidate. This move came after her brother Nahid Hasan, was arrested a day after he filed his nomination papers. Nahid is a two-time MLA from Kairana.

“I filed the nominations as a precaution. I don’t trust this government..they might reject my brother’s nomination…do anything to stop him,” Iqra Hasan said.

Nahid Hasan is a member of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh of India. He represents the Kairana constituency of Uttar Pradesh and is a member of the Samajwadi Party.

