UP Assembly Elections 2022: Only BJP has remained a national party, all other parties have become parties of dynasties : JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda ahead of UP elections said, "Only BJP has remained a national party, all other parties have become parties of dynasties, 'Parivar-vaad', regionalism...Indian National Congress has neither remained national nor Indian, it has become a brother-sister party."

Earlier today he also urged people to cast their votes for BJP as the elections for phase 1 have been started he said, "The great people of Uttar Pradesh have seen UP becoming an Uttam Pradesh. Here the government of good governance has been seen to improve the administrative system. Today you have a golden opportunity to maintain the progress, prosperity, and prosperity of the state. I request all of you, please exercise your right."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.