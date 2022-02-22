UP Assembly Elections 2022: Only Modiji had the will to revoke rescind triple talaq: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda at a rally in Deoria Uttar Pradesh said "Supreme court ordered to rescind triple talaq practice but nobody did it because of the appeasement politics. Only Modiji had the will to revoke this 13th-century practice."

Earlier, in Sultanpur, UP said "Supreme Court ordered to stop triple talaq. No other political party had the spine to remove it, they did politics of appeasement. PM Modi Ji brought the SC's order in the Parliament to get rid of it & give freedom to Muslim sisters."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.