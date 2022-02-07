UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Our govt is making a continuous effort to make sure that businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help" : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually in Bijnor said "We want that in the next 25 years, when India will be completing its 100 years of independence, UP makes a mark in terms of development. Our govt is making a continuous effort to make sure that businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help."

In his virtual rally, he also attacked Samajwadi Party and said, "All that the 'Samajwadis' did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bijnor was canceled due to bad weather now he is going to address the Jan Chaupal rally virtually. He will address the voters of Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha on Monday through the 'Jan Chaupal' program in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.