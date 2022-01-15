UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Out of 107 candidates, 63 are sitting MLAs while 20 have been dropped" :BJP

BJP to release the first list of candidates for UP polls. "We are releasing a list of candidates on 57/58 seats in the first phase and 38/55 in the second phase," said BJP leader & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to reports, Out of 107 candidates, 63 are sitting MLAs while 20 have been dropped in the upcoming UP polls, and out of these 107 candidates, 21 are new faces in the party. Sapna Kashyap who is a worker of BJP will contest from Charthawal, while Mriganka Singh will contest from the Kairana seat. Yogi Adityanath will contest the UP assembly election from Gorakhpur, and Deputy CM Kesav Prasad Maurya will contest UP Polls from Sirathu in the Prayagraj district, Atul Garg will contest from Ghaziabad says the report.

It is also reported that PM will interact with BJP members from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on January 18, This will be Modi's first political program involving party workers after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to five state assemblies.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.

Also, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.