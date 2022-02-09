UP Assembly Elections 2022: Owaisi slams Modi government over 'Hijab' controversy

AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh said "The BJP government is not allowing our daughters to wear a hijab and study but Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about empowering Muslim women with the triple talaq law. Is this his 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign pitch?"

'I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution's Art 15, 19, and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's BJP government' he added.

He was referring to the controversy which happened in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students wearing headscarves asked to leave the college. After which the issue has been spread to other parts state. And this matter has now taken a political turn as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules put by the institute.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.