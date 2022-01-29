UP Assembly Elections 2022: People need change from inflation, unemployment, says Bhupesh Baghel

Addressing the people of Uttar Pradesh on Friday ahead of assembly polls the Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the people of Uttar Pradesh need to change from inflation and unemployment saying that only Congress could change it.

"Common people need a change from inflation and unemployment, only Congress can get rid of it," he said.

Baghel was conducting the door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh in support of Congress candidate Sikandar Valmiki from Agra Cantonment, he also said that people who he has met will vote for Congress as they assured him.

Earlier, Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun on Monday promised the Uttarakhand citizens that the gas prices will be reduced if his party comes into power in the state "Today we are promising in our manifesto that LPG cylinder prices will not cross Rs 500 if we form govt in Uttarakhand" said the Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.