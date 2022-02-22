UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addresses public meeting in Bahraich UP, Watch live here 

Ahead of the fourth phase assembly elections in UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting in Bahraich, UP. Watch the live here

Earlier, slamming oppositions in the Fatehpur rally ahead of assembly elections in UP, Modi said "These people (opposition ) even opposed banning of triple talaq. Should I not think of the welfare of women of the country?... Parivaarwadi's are scared that their vote bank is vanishing as Modi is providing the poor facilities like health schemes, houses, toilets, etc."

In the same rally, he said "'Parivarwadi' are calling COVID19 vaccines 'BJP ka tika'. Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is a coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccines. These people have problems with Modi, Yogi, and the vaccine."



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.