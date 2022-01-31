UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addressing the 'Jan Chaupal' virtual rally, Watch live here

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the Live here,

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.