UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi addressing the 'Jan Chaupal' virtual rally, Watch live here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2022 02:28 PM2022-01-31T14:28:03+5:302022-01-31T14:28:30+5:30
Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in ...
पीएम श्री @narendramodi जन चौपाल कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से यूपी के शामली, मुजफ्फरनगर, बागपत, सहारनपुर और गौतमबुद्ध नगर के मतदाताओं को संबोधित करते हुए। #मोदीजी_की_चौपालhttps://t.co/ZOE6l4N7Zg— BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2022
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.
