UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi attacks on SP during 'Jan Chaupal' rally Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually in Bijnor attacked Samajwadi Party and said, "All that the 'Samajwadis' did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development."

"The previous governments in UP preferred darkness to indulge in crime, Yogi-led govt brought to light along with development" he added.

He further said, "We have huge aspirations for Uttar Pradesh."

He also apologized to the people for not visiting the state, he said "First of all, I'd like to apologize to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.