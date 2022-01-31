UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi states major roles of his party in UP, see here

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. During his speech, he spoke about BJP's work in UP and said "Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) & dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as Govt orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then Govt was celebrating."

Talking about backward and Dalits he said "The illegal occupation of the homes, land, and shops of the poor, Dalits, backward and the downtrodden was a sign of socialism five years ago."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



