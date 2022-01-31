UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi states major roles of his party in UP, see here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2022 02:33 PM2022-01-31T14:33:57+5:302022-01-31T14:43:40+5:30
Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in ...
Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh. During his speech, he spoke about BJP's work in UP and said "Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) & dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as Govt orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then Govt was celebrating."
Talking about backward and Dalits he said "The illegal occupation of the homes, land, and shops of the poor, Dalits, backward and the downtrodden was a sign of socialism five years ago."
पीएम श्री @narendramodi जन चौपाल कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से यूपी के शामली, मुजफ्फरनगर, बागपत, सहारनपुर और गौतमबुद्ध नगर के मतदाताओं को संबोधित करते हुए। #मोदीजी_की_चौपालhttps://t.co/ZOE6l4N7Zg— BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2022
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.
