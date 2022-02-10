UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi talks about his party's importance in UP at Saharanpur rally

Talking about the importance of his party in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi in UP's Saharanpur rally said "BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh is very important to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana. 'Teen Talaq' ban ensured justice for Muslim women."

He also talked about his party's work in a UP and said "Keep Uttar Pradesh riot-free, keep our sisters free from fear and send criminals to jail." Expressing his party's necessity in UP he said "BJP is necessary so that PMAY scheme reaches the people; Farmers can continue to get money under DBT; poor can get free ration during the pandemic, hence BJP is necessary for UP."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

