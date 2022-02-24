UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to address a public rally in Gauriganj, Amethi shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally in Gauriganj, Amethi shortly. Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, and others are also present at the rally.

Yesterday, PM Modi in the Kaushambi rally slammed opposition and said, "The 'Parivarwadi' groups looted the poor's ration but BJP ended their game...We brought in 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. Now people of Kaushambi can use their ration cards anywhere in the country."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.