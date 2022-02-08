UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to address voters of Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal in UP virtually, today

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections PM Modi today is going to address voters of Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal virtually. Yesterday he addressed a virtual rally in Bijnor, in which he urged the citizens to vote for India, not just for UP. He said “When you go to vote, remember that you are not only voting for UP, but also for the country. You are the voters of UP, but without the development of UP, India’s development is not possible,” he said.

In the rally, he also said, “The BJP government is moving forward by adopting ideals of (Jat leader) Chaudhary Charan Singh and schemes are being run for farmers’ welfare... Some people want to divide the people in the name of caste, but beware of them and vote for UP’s development.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bijnor was canceled due to bad weather. After which he address the voters of Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha on Monday through the 'Jan Chaupal' program in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.