UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Polls need to be fought on real issues like unemployment, water and development" says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a door-to-door campaign today ahead of UP polls. During her interaction in Noida, the Congress leader said “Elections need to be fought on real issues—development, water, how many people are unemployed...We are telling the youth that we will give employment. I have been working in UP for the past two years. People have been waiting 5 to 6 years for jobs. Nobody is listening to them.”

She added, “A special recruitment commission needs to be made, along with a timetable—a job calendar which will specify dates of exams, results, and when positions will be filled. Women are not taken seriously in politics now. Women must stand up and must be made safe and able.”

She also expand the development in Chattisgarh where her party is ruling, "He (Baghel) told us that if there is a group of say, businessmen, he has to meet them and address their concerns. But that does not happen in Uttar Pradesh because they engage in the politics of caste and religion. They have no accountability and hence, you all are being ignored," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She stressed on talk about jobs, education, healthcare, and women safety, the Congress leader stressed. "They talk about 80 percent versus 20 percent. We say, talk about the percentage of youngsters who do not have jobs, talk about education, what percentage of the budget will you put in education, healthcare. Tell people about the money spent during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.